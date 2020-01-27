BELMONT — Michael D. Decelles, 66, of Silkwood Avenue, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, at Concord Hospital.
Mike was born on Dec. 20, 1953, in Flint, Michigan, the son of Leon and Arleen (Vandell) Decelles, and was a 1971 graduate of Laconia High School.
Mike served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War era, serving at RAF Alconbury in Huntington, England, and later at Francis E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Mike was a third-shift superintendent at Freudenberg-NOK, Bristol, when he retired after over 23 years with the company.
Mike was a Past Exalted Ruler and Life Member of the Laconia Lodge of Elks No. 876 and a Past Chapter Director of the Gold Wing Road Riders, Chapter NH-G.
Mike loved Ford Mustangs, riding his Gold Wing, and good times with family and friends.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kathryn (Aubut) Decelles, of Belmont; his father, Leon Decelles, of Laconia; a sister, Diane (Decelles) Rogers, of Salem, Oregon; mother-in-law Virginia McBride, of Meredith; a niece, Jessica Rogers of Salem, Oregon; an aunt, Anna Hancock of Laconia; two uncles, Ronald Vandell of Florida and Roger Gagne of Gilford; several cousins; a dear friend of 40 years, Roy Constant, of Meredith; and by his beloved dogs, Badger and Luna.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Wilfred and Lillian Vandell, and Amidee and Alice Decelles, and by his nephew, Joshua Rogers, of Salem, Oregon.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. Laconia Lodge of Elks No. 876 will conduct a Session of Sorrow at 6 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service with Military Honors, also at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the spring in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations may be made in Mike’s memory to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
