Michael C. Jesseman, 74 

NORTHFIELD — Michael Carl "Jed" Jesseman, 74, of Bean Hill Road, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 11.
Michael was born on April 8, 1949, in Laconia, to the late Roland Jesseman and Noreen Hatfield-Grey Jesseman.
Michael attended Laconia High School where he played football and ran around with the Lakeport Crew. After high school he went into the United States Air Force. Returning from the Vietnam War and serving our country, he came back to find the love of his life, Susan “Renee” Jesseman, and they eloped in Las Vegas on Feb. 2, 1972.
Michael was a tall 6-foot man who had the most beautiful blue eyes that intimidated most that encountered him. Although he was a big soft teddy bear, he was not going to let anyone else see that. He was a special man who could find a way to insult you without you even realizing it. He always told it the way it was, whether you wanted to hear the truth or not. He enjoyed watching people squirm or get a little uncomfortable with his joke(s) or whatever inappropriate comment came out of his mouth.
His middle name may have been A$$hole, as he would tell you frequently, when he realized he may have gone too far. Over the years he learned that it was best to not argue with any ladies and just comment back, “Yes, Dear!” He did that so much a T-shirt was made for him that said, “Yes Dear!”
You could always find “Big Mike or “Jed” being active at the bowling alley, on a golf course, fishing in a brook on his way home, or surf casting for stripers at camp in Maine. He could have been belly up at the local watering hole or kicking your butt in a local cribbage tournament.
He was the loudest parent at his daughters’ or grandchildren’s sporting events. He was well known for being the local painter and we all know he could cut in a room faster than anyone. He enjoyed spending his winters ice fishing out on Lake Winnisquam with friends and family catching a buzz and lighting off the “Cannon.” Mike and Renee spent 15-plus summers with friends and family at camp at Head Beach Campground in Phippsburg, Maine. They enjoyed watching the sunsets, sitting by a fire helping with the fish fry and hanging out in the “The Love Shack.” Camp and Michael, will always have a special place in our hearts.
Michael adored his daughters, Christine Jesseman-Dame and Heidi Jesseman and he always addressed them by their first and middle names, Christine JoAnne or Heidi Lynn. The man described above was no different with them as he has been described above. He didn’t know life could get any better until his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hope and Trevor Michael came along, and he and Renee got to enjoy all the pleasures of being amazing grandparents.
He is survived by his two daughters, Christine Jesseman-Dame and husband Bill Dame Jr. of Northfield, Heidi Jesseman and partner Paul LaClair of Henniker; brother, Mark Jesseman and wife Carol Jesseman of Hooksett; sisters-in-law, Jane Jesseman of Ashland and Susan Jesseman of Pike; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Carey, Trevor Dion, Ali Beaulieu, Parker LaClair, Avery LaClair, Gabby Guyer, Mason Dame, Olivia Dame and Hailey Dame, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike was predeceased by his parents, his wife Susan “Renee” Jesseman, and his brothers, Steven Jesseman and Philip Jesseman.
Mike commonly said the following, “Gogo caca down,” or “Dinky dow” — which means, “Let’s go,” or “Let’s go crazy.” However, we leave you with what he was saying most frequent which is, “Sawasdee Krab,” which is “Hello,” in Vietnamese. However, he always used it to say, “Goodbye.”
Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 26, from 4 to 6:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Bean-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
A Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, June 27, at 1 p.m, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303, where both Michael and Renee will be laid to rest.
A Celebration of Life will be held following the burial, on Tuesday, June 27, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Alan’s of Boscawen at 133 N. Main St., Boscawen.
The family suggests memorial donations in Michael’s name be made to the VFW Post 1670, 143 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
