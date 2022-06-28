Michael C. Hanks went home to his Lord on May 25, 2022, after a brief illness.
Mike was born in Laconia, to Carlotta and Gilbert Hanks (deceased). He was brought up in Moultonborough by Burleigh and Helen Moulton, his great-aunt and uncle.
Mike made his home with his second wife, Cheryl Roucher, in Ossipee, where he was self-employed as a mechanic. He then moved to Placencia, Belize, Central America, deciding no more snow and cold for him.
He was a self-taught musician, playing bass guitar, loved racing, NASCAR and dirt track, driving his own 4-cylinder at Canaan Speedway and Norway Pines in Rumney.
Mike leaves his children, Richard Hanks of Laconia, Jeff Hanson of Gilford, Crystal Hanks of Maine, Nicholas Hanks of Gilford, and Blake Hanks of Ossipee; as well as his sisters, Melinda Hanks of Tilton, Marcia Chase and her husband John of Moultonborough, and Rhonda Hanks of Florida; brothers, Rodney Hanks of Florida, Randy Hanks of Alaska and Ryan Hanks of New Hampshire; many cousins, nieces and nephews in New Hampshire and beyond.
Rest in peace Mike and know you shall be in our hearts always.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
