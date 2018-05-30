BELMONT — Michael Steven Burrows, 44, of Belmont, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2018, due to the combination of his Type I Diabetes and other health challenges.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1973, in Plymouth, and he lived and worked in the Lakes Region for many years. All who knew Mike and witnessed his tile work were amazed and impressed with his creative skills. He was a hard worker and never missed an opportunity to learn new skills.
He is survived by his mother, Doris McNamara, of Sebastian, Florida, and his father and step-mother, Steve and Doreen Burrows, of Campton; his daughters, Kaila Burrows and her son, Carter, and Carlie Burrows; his brother, Jeff Burrows; and his sister, April Burrows Hibberd and her children, Brittany Lemelin and wife, Hillary, Steven Southworth and his son, Lincoln, Bella Hibberd and Charlie Hibberd. His blended family also includes his brother, Andrew Burrows, his wife, Erica, and children Darren, Andrea and Aven; and his sister, Stephanie Burrows Erskine, her husband, George, and children Brady, Bentley and Eleanor; and his friend and former wife and mother of his daughters, Jody Reed Watson and her family. He also enjoyed life with many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.
He was truly loved and he made a positive difference in the lives of all that knew him.
He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his nephew, Ricky Southworth, who died in May 2017.
In keeping with what is believed to be Mike’s wishes, he will be cremated and a “Celebration of Life” Service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Belmont, 49 Church St., Belmont, on Tuesday June 5, at 6 p.m.
To honor Mike and his legacy, there will be a savings fund created for his grandson, Carter James Burrows, at TD Bank of Tilton.
Mike believed that a few of his greatest accomplishments in life were his daughters and his grandson. He was a proud dad and an amazing “Papa” to Carter. Mike’s last few years were enhanced by these amazing bonds and relationships.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to a few people who believed in Mike and helped him see his true value to others: Mark and Ruth Mooney, Donna Cilley and Pat Tucker. He believed in you. Thank you for believing in him.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Dupuis Funeral Home of Ashland.
