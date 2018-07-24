NORTH HAVERHILL — Michael Allen Kimball, 59, of North Haverhill passed away on July 22, 2018, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover.
Michael was born in Plymouth, to Richard William Kimball and Marilyn (Quint) Kimball on January 16, 1959. He attended Inter-Lakes High School from 1974-1978. He worked as a machinist at Freudenburg/NOK for several years. Michael was a family man who enjoyed working outside in the garden. He was a lover of animals and anything to do with the outdoors. He was an avid motorcyclist and snowmobiler. What he was most proud of was his son.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, in 1972, and his brother Clyde “Joe” Kimball, in 2013.
Michael is survived by his son Allen, his mother, his sister Elizabeth and her husband Dennis, his brother Richard and his companion Catherine, his brother LaFayette and his companion Carrie, his brother John and his wife Cathy, his brother David and his wife Cindy, his fiancee Kathy Mitton, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Michael's family would like to extend the sincerest thanks to all the staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center who cared for Michael, and the staff of Mayhew Funeral Home for all their assistance.
In lieu of flowers, any charitable donations should be made in Michael’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia NH 03246.
Calling hours will be Friday, July 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Meredith Bay Crematorium are assisting the family with arrangements. To view Michael’s online book of memories, visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
