LACONIA — Michael “Mike” Alan Wyatt, 53, on this day, May 1, 2019, went peacefully to the waiting arms of the Lord and to be with his father. Michael is no longer suffering and in pain with liver cancer and kidney failure.
Mike, a lifelong resident of Laconia, was born Aug. 3, 1965, to Russell W. Wyatt Sr. and Rita (Cloutier) Wyatt.
Mike graduated from Laconia High School and went to Tractor Trailer School, earning his long-haul truck driver license. He loved to drive trucks! Mike worked many years as a truck driver at Meredith Lumber and then worked at Belmont Race Track as security for the race dogs. He also worked as a taxi driver for Richardson Taxi and finally went to work as a machinist at Lakes Region Manufacturing in Belmont until his health took a turn for the worst, retiring in 2009.
Mike was a good-hearted person and would help anyone at any time. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and he loved family / friend gatherings and having an ice-cold beer! Mike is greatly missed by many people! He is now together with his father and uncles, talking about hunting.
Mike leaves behind his mother; one son, David Lennon of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Bonnie Wright and her husband, Stanley, of Whitefield and Jeannie Wyatt-Matei of Laconia; four brothers, Daniel Cloutier of Savannah, Georgia, Tom Schultz of Wilton, Russell Wyatt II and his wife, Gail, of Laconia, and Frank Wyatt of Laconia; five nieces; six nephews; five great-nieces; four great-nephews; his cat, Tommy; and his dog, Dillon. Mike loved to see his great-nieces and -nephews, especially when they were babies! He loved them all and will be greatly missed by them!
Per Mike’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
A Family Graveside Service will take place on Sunday, May 19, at 1 p.m. at the Meredith Center Cemetery, Meredith, officiated by Rev. Mark Weaver, Boston, Massachusetts.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Mike’s memory to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247; or to any local animal shelter, as he loved all animals.
The family would like to thank all who helped Michael with their kindness and support.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, are assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
