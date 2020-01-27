LACONIA — Michael “Mike” Alan Shastany, 55, of North Street, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2020, in his home, surrounded by family.
Mike was born June 3, 1964, in Gilford, the son of Theodore and Georgette (Carrier) Shastany.
Mike was a loving husband and father. His boys were his world, always very active in all of their interests. Mike was a man of many talents, knowing a lot about so many different and unique things and wanting to share his knowledge with his boys. He enjoyed bringing them to his work at the firehouse and taking them to Pittsburg to Carusco’s Camp for snowmobiling and looking for moose. All the many hikes by the old railroad tracks on the river up north, tenting off trail and then camping on Lake Champlain — showing the boys how to build the best bonfire. He looked forward to attending all the practices, games, and swim meets he could, including being a part of the “Chain Gang” all through high school football — even purchased his own clips. He wanted the best seat in the house. Mike was so very proud of his boys and the men they have become — smart, compassionate, striving to learn and not afraid to try anything. All traits passed down from their father.
Mike had an amazing career as a lieutenant at Laconia Fire Department, retiring after 24 years of service. The brotherhood continues for life: all the stories, the poker games, his memories of his beloved fire-rescue boat, and the many, many projects always being worked on at the station during down-time. Someone always had the answers on how to do things — or so they thought. It was always a “let’s try this” kind of day at LFD.
Mike began his second career in information technology and biomed for LRGHealthcare. He worked with amazing people all through the hospital. Mike loved computers and technology. With his passion to learn new things and his EMS experience, he was a great asset to the hospital.
For all who knew Mike, he had a lot of hobbies and had a gadget for everything. As an avid skier for years, he made many great memories working Ski Patrol at Gunstock and loved snowmobiling with family and friends at Camp Perm-a-Grin! Having had his pilot’s license for many years, he enjoyed working and hanging around the hangar at Emerson’s. Mike started BestCare Ambulance Service with his close friend and was a bagpiper playing with N.H. Pipe and Drums and with the New Haven, Connecticut, Pipe and Drums. He also enjoyed Saturday mornings at the shop, shooting, hunting (walking in the woods with all the gear, pretending to hunt), ham radio, and always had a project going.
Mike’s family would like to thank everyone for their love and support through Mike’s journey — our family, friends, LRGHealthcare, and Laconia Fire Department and Local 1153. He received amazing care from his family at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Central NH VNA & Hospice.
Mike is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kelley (O’Connor) Shastany; his two sons, Nicholas and Noah; his mother, Georgette Shastany of Laconia; two brothers, Theodore Shastany and Robert Shastany, both of Laconia; and his sister, Donna Gilbert, and her husband, Thomas, of Gilmanton.
Mike was predeceased by his father, Theodore Shastany, and a niece, Erin Paradise of Hillsboro.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, Jan. 31, from 11 to 2 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
A Private Burial will be at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mike’s memory to Laconia Fire Department-Life Saving Fund, 848 N. Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
