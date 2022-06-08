Michael A. Poire, 63

GILFORD — Michael Allen Poire, 63, of Gilford, passed away at home on May 31 surrounded by family and close friends. He had courageously battled cancer for the past several years.
Mike attended Gilford High School in the first years it was opened. From there he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served our country for 10 years, with several of those years on the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu. He was among the crew who transited the ship through the Panama Canal to the Pacific Ocean.
After his military service he decided to settle in New Hampshire to raise his family. He started his own business as a painter. His children, Christopher and Amanda, were the light of his life. He shared his love of the outdoors with them. Camping trips, boating and bicycling were some of the ways he enjoyed spending time with his family. He also cherished his two grandchildren and spent every moment he could making memories with them, teaching them everything he knew about having fun! He had a great sense of humor, a contagious laugh, and was a big practical joker. The one thing that he took very seriously was politics and wasn’t afraid to share his opinions. The love he had for his country was very apparent every time he had one of his spirited talks about politics.
Mike found strength in his religion and was a devoted Christian. He enjoyed reading his daily devotional and attending services at Gilford Community Church when he was able. He was also passionate about helping everyone he could. He volunteered his time at several local charities in recent years.
Mike was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents as well as his father, Leon Poire in 2017.
He is survived by his mother, Rita Poire; his sister, Pamela Girardin and her husband Stephen; his son, Christopher Poire and his wife Sheena; his daughter, Amanda Poire-Winn, her husband Ryan and their two children Paisley and Carter. He is also survived by his nephews, cousins, and many close lifelong friends.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Vincent de Paul of Laconia, info@stvdplaconia.org (603) 524-5470.
