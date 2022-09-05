Merle S. Lyon, 79

BRISTOL — Merle Stanley Lyon, 79, of Bristol, died August 29, 2002 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, after courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Rumney on February 2, 1943, Merle was the son of John and Beulah (Colby) Lyon.
Merle grew up in Rumney and attended Rumney Schools and Plymouth High School. He has been a resident of Bristol for many years.
In his early years, Merle worked as a carpenter for several local construction companies and then co-owned and operated Meredith Continental Homes in Meredith. In 1979, Merle went to work in the logging industry and owned and operated Lyon Bros. Trucking in Bristol for over 30 years.
Merle was a member and President of the Bristol Lions Club, a member and past Commander of the Minot-Sleeper American Legion Post #22, and a member of the Granite State Motorhome Club.
Merle was a US Army veteran and served during the Viet Nam war.
Merle is survived by his wife, Virginia D. (Lowell) Lyon of Bristol; his children, Jason Lyon, Jacqueline Lyon and Kelly Fischer and her husband Greg; his step children, Austin Graton and his wife Cindy, Allan Graton and his wife Melissa; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and another due in a week.
A private service will be held at the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Merle’s memory to the Bristol Lions Club, 125 Pleasant St, Bristol, NH 03222.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Lyon family with their arrangements.
