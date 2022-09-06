Merle S. Lyon, 79

Merle S. Lyon, 79

BRISTOL — Merle Stanley Lyon, 79 of Bristol, died August 29, 2022, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Merle was dedicated to both his family as well as community.

Born in Rumney, on February 2, 1943, Merle was the eldest son of John S. and Beulah J. (Colby) Lyon. Merle grew up in Rumney attending Rumney Elementary and Plymouth High School. Earning his GED before entering the Army in 1964, he served on Okinawa during the Viet Nam War. In his early years Merle worked as a carpenter prior to co-owning Lyon-Davis Associates Inc of Meredith specializing in building continental homes. In 1979, Merle turned to his passion for the woods starting Lyon Bros. Trucking in Bristol which he operated for over 30 years.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.