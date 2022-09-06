Merle S. Lyon, 79

BRISTOL — Merle Stanley Lyon, 79 of Bristol, died August 29, 2022, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Merle was dedicated to both his family as well as community.
Born in Rumney, on February 2, 1943, Merle was the eldest son of John S. and Beulah J. (Colby) Lyon. Merle grew up in Rumney attending Rumney Elementary and Plymouth High School. Earning his GED before entering the Army in 1964, he served on Okinawa during the Viet Nam War. In his early years Merle worked as a carpenter prior to co-owning Lyon-Davis Associates Inc of Meredith specializing in building continental homes. In 1979, Merle turned to his passion for the woods starting Lyon Bros. Trucking in Bristol which he operated for over 30 years.
Merle was a member and President of the Bristol Lions Club receiving the Melvin Jones Fellow for his dedicated service. Additionally, he was a member of Minot-Sleeper American Legion Post #22, serving as Commander for multiple years, as well as a member of the Granite State Motorhome Club. Merle was a NASCAR enthusiast always cheering for his favorite driver, Jeff Gordon, enjoyed reading and playing cards with his family.
Merle is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Virginia D. (Lowell) Lyon of Bristol; three children from his first marriage to Carol Avery Learned, Jason M. Lyon, Jaqueline D. Lyon and Jonathan A. Lyon; daughter, Kelly (Lyon) Fischer and her husband Greg; his stepsons, Austin Graton and his wife Cindy, Allan Graton and his wife Melissa; sister, Janice D. (Lyon) Thompson and her husband Virgil; brothers, Dwight H. Lyon, Stuart G. Lyon and his wife Marie; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two nieces; four great-nephews and nieces. Merle is predeceased by both parents and his younger brother, Harold J. Lyon.
A private service will be held at the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen at the convenience of the family with a celebration of life being planned for later fall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Merle’s memory to the Bristol Lions Club, 125 Pleasant St, Bristol, NH 03222.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Lyon Family. For more, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
