BRISTOL — A memorial service and celebration of Harold “Bub” Sheffield’s life will be held on June 5, 2021 at the Homeland Cemetery, Bristol, NH at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to gather at 12:00, Homestead Restaurant, Bristol, for food, refreshments, and to reminisce. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be available to view at: https://my.gather.app/remember/harold-bub-sheffield
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.