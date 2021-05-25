LACONIA — A Memorial Service is planned for Bonnie L. Noyes (1951 - 2020) and her husband of 50 years, Terry D. Noyes, (1951 - 2014), the parents of Kirk Noyes and Carla Brewer.
They will lay their beloved parents to rest at a Graveside Service on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in Bayside Cemetery alongside Bonnie's parents, Carlton and Norma Blackey, in the family plot.
There will be a reception with light fare and refreshments after services at Carl and Carla's house, 336 Weirs Rd. Gilford, N.H. 03249.
There will be a commemorative fishing experience in the back pond to honor Bonnie and Terry. Anybody that knew Bonnie and Terry knew their love for angling.
All friends and family are welcome.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.