ABINGTON, Mass. — Melvin “Mel” R. Tibbetts, 77, of Abington, passed away on March 16, 2020.
He was the loving husband of Elizabeth “Bette” (Kelly) of Abington; loving father of twin children Justin of Abington and Alison of Weymouth; beloved son of the late Maurice and Demerise (Begin); and beloved brother of the late Calvin Tibbetts and the late Gloria (Tibbetts) Parent.
Mel attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Laconia (New Hampshire) High School, Class of 1961. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1965 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Later he attended MIT as a Fellow of Advanced Engineering Study, Acquisition Career Field of Program Management.
Beginning with the Portsmouth (New Hampshire) Naval Ship Yard and the Charlestown Naval Ship Yard, he worked his entire career at various positions and locations in the U.S. Department of Defense, retiring from the Defense Logistics Agency/Defense contract Management Command where he was awarded the “Superior Civilian Service Award”, the second-highest honor awarded by the Agency, for outstanding service and managerial skills. He also worked as a salesman for Berry Real Estate in Whitman.
He was active in several Town of Abington departments and activities, including the Cable Television Committee and the Abington High School Music Parents Association.
Mel grew up on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee where he learned to navigate his “Laker” throughout the lake and Paugus Bay. It was here he was introduced to flying small private planes, and developed his love of music. Mel enjoyed anything music, was an accomplished drummer playing with a local touring band, and even played with Ray Charles.
He was happiest spending time with his wife and children, attending family gatherings, and tinkering on any project that needed fixing or improvising, which earned him the nickname of Dr. Gadgets.
He will be remembered by many for the twinkle in his eyes, quick smile, and extraordinary kindness. He was a kind, gentle man.
For those who care to do so, the family is suggesting donations in his memory be made to the Activities Department of the South Shore Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, 115 North St., Rockland, for use in providing musical entertainment to the patients and residents.
For those who will be sending prayers, the family asks you to include prayers for all those affected by the coronavirus and for the world in general. The family also asks that we all practice a little kindness during these trying times.
There will be a memorial prayer service at a later date at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, Abington. For future details and online guestbook, please go to www.quealyandson.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations in his memory to: South Shore Rehab and Skilled Nursing, 115 North Ave., Rockland, MA 02370, Facility’s Activities Department, to be used for musical entertainment programs for the patients and residents.
