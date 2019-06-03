Melvin L. Drake 83
ALEXANDRIA — Melvin Luther Drake 83, of Alexandria, died May 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer.
Born in New Hampton on Sept. 12, 1935, he was a son of Otis and Lucy Adeline (Gray) Drake.
Melvin spent the first 55 years of his life in New Hampton where he attended local schools.
He was an Army veteran where he monitored airwaves during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He was employed as the Postmaster for the Town of New Hampton in the 1960s, and later worked at Annalee Dolls in Meredith, and retired from the Town of Bristol.
Melvin enjoyed fishing, golf, bowling, traveling, gardening, and mostly, spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Melvin was predeceased by his wife, Mary Louise (Cutter) Drake and his infant son, Kent.
He is survived by his partner, Marie Carson of Alexandria; his daughter, Shannon Wheeler and husband David of Littleton; his son, Michael Drake and wife Patricia of New Hampton; his daughter, Kelley Drake of Laconia; his son, Kevin Drake and wife Cheryl of New Hampton; his daughter, Kristin Drake of New Hampton; and his daughter, Janet Sharp and husband Donald of Alexandria; 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Eleanor Buckland of Bradenton Florida; and brothers, David Drake of New Hampton, and Kenneth Drake of California, Maryland.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on June 8, 2019, at the New Hampton Community Church in New Hampton. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
