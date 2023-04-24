LACONIA —- Melvin Lee Covey, 88, of Morrill Street, passed away on Saturday, April 22, at home with his loving wife by his side.
Melvin was born on April 8, 1935, in Laconia, the son of the late Kenson Covey and Evelyn (Cook) Covey.
Melvin worked as a tech sergeant in the United States Air Force and retired after serving the United States Army after 23 years. Melvin also was a member of the Knights Templar of New Hampshire. Sir Knight Covey was Raised in Mount Lebanon Lodge No. 32, F. & A.M., in Laconia, NH in 1977, where he served as Worshipful Master in 1981. He served as Grand Steward of the Grand Lodge of New Hampshire, F. & A.M., in 1992 and 1993. He was a member of the New Hampshire Society of Veteran Freemasons and a Charter Member of William Pitt Tavern Lodge No. 1789, F. & A.M., in Portsmouth. He was awarded the Major General John Sullivan Service Medal by the Grand Lodge of New Hampshire in 1990. In Capitular Masonry he was Exalted in Union Chapter No. 7, R.A.M., in Laconia, in 1978, where he served as Excellent High Priest in 1983 and 1984 in West Franklin, in 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001. He was a member of New Hampshire Council, Order of High Priesthood. He also served as Most Excellent in 1998. He was the Grand Representative of the Grand Chapter of Tennessee near the Grand Chapter of New Hampshire. He was an honorary member of Maine Royal Arch Chapter No. 73, RAM in Kittery, Maine. In Cryptic Masonry, he was Greeted in Pythagorean Council No. 6, R. S.M., in Laconia, in 1979, where he served as Thrice Illustrious Master in 1987. He received the degree of Super Excellent Master in Washington Council No. 10, R. & S.M., in Lebanon in 1979. He was a member of the New Hampshire Council Order of the Silver Trowel. He also served as Most Illustrious Grand Master of the Representative of the Grand Council of Ohio near the Grand Council of New Hampshire.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Yeater) Covey; three children, Julie, Carolyne, and Karen; as well as eight grandchildren.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 1, at noon at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests making a donation in Melvin’s memory to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301 or online to granitevna.org/donate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visitwilkinsonbeane.com.
