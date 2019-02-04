SALISBURY — Melvin E. Bowne, 72, of Salisbury, also known as Red and The Cannon Man, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Melvin was born in Danbury, Connecticut, on June 21, 1946, to Lawrence and Agnes (Waters) Bowne. He was raised in Bethel, Connecticut, until the age of nine when his family relocated to New Hampshire.
He was drafted into the National Guard and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.
Red was a man of many talents. He co-wrote a book titled "The Rangeways of New Hampshire.” His mind was clever and inquisitive. He loved being outdoors, fishing, garden tractor-pulling with the Sugar Hill Snubbers, and auto racing. He enjoyed learning how things worked, blacksmithing, and trying to fix things from small engine repair to building and shooting cannons. He was a member of the Captain Morrill’s Company, a reenactment troop, and loved to attend French and Indian War reenactments as well as Revolutionary War reenactments. He was also a member of the Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department, and served as the town sexton and supervisor of the checklist, and volunteer on the Old Home Day Committee.
Melvin is survived by his children, Patrick Bowne and wife Tamara of Dunbarton and Pamela Bowne of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Keagan, Heather, and Shannon; four brothers and four sisters, Lindon Bowne and wife Helen, Lorna Rogers and husband Byron, Edwin Bowne and wife Beverly, Priscilla Sanborn, Russell Bowne and wife Miriam, Doris Knight and significant other Erland Torrey, Allison Fowley and husband Elmer, and Daniel Bowne and significant other Tina Taylor; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and dear friends.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Feb. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Cremation Society Of New Hampshire, 172 King St., Boscawen. A Memorial Service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow immediately at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous or Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
To view the online obituary, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.