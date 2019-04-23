GILFORD — Melva Tumulak Eckland, age 63, of Brookside Crossing in Gilford, died peacefully at home, with her family, on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday.
She was born in the Philippines, the youngest of eight children of Segundo Baguio Tumulak and Ambrosia Fortich Tumulak.
Melva graduated with a degree in nursing in 1978, came to the United States of America in 1987, through a working visa, worked at Middlesex County Hospital in Waltham up to 1994, then transferred to Fernald Developmental Center in Waltham, Massachusetts, Glavin Regional Center in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and to Wrentham Developmental Center in Wrentham, Massachusetts, where she retired in 2011.
She leaves her husband, James William Eckland; their son, Kenneth Tumulak Eckland; a brother, Segundito F. Tumulak; three sisters, Jovita T. DeGuzman, Carolyn T. Hanes, and Jane T. Miranda; five nephews; three nieces; four great-nephews; seven great-nieces; one great-great-nephew; and two great-great-nieces.
Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, 12 School St., Alton.
There will be a Funeral Service on Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at the Community Church of Alton, with Pastor Sam Hollo officiating. Interment will follow at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia.
Instead of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to: Community Church of Alton, PO Box 997, Alton NH 03809; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114; or Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia, NH 03246.
To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
