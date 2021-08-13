BELMONT — Melissa Preston (Mainville), 44, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 7, at her residence.
Melissa was born on Nov. 26, 1976, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of Denis and Colleen (McManamon) Mainville.
Melissa attended Gilford schools, graduating from Gilford High School before attending New Hampshire Community College where she received her degree.
She worked for several years at Lakes Region General Hospital and established lifelong friendships with many of her coworkers. Throughout her life she gathered a broad circle of friends who remained friends throughout her life.
Melissa is survived by her beloved daughter, Jessica Marie Preston, her parents, and her brother, Joshua Mainville. She is also survived by her uncles, Michael McManamon and his wife Maureen, Paul Mainville, Jeff Mainville and his wife Charyl, David Mainville and wife Karen; her aunts Patricia Mongeau, Cathy Nickerson, Louise Woodward and her husband Brad; and many, many cousins and their spouses.
She was predeceased by her loving grandparents Robert and Velma McManamon, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts. As their first grandchild she was the “light of their lives” and they were hers. They had a special bond throughout her life and it gives us solace to know she is back in their arms again.
In addition to her maternal grandparents she was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Omer and Clare Mainville, her aunt Susan Durette of Ft. Pierce, Florida, and uncles Mark McManamon, Michael Mongeau and Bob Nickerson.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2-4 p.m. at the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Melissa’s greatest pride and joy was her daughter Jessica. To honor Melissa, in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to gofund.me/1d3f2ec3 for the continuing care and education of Jessica.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.