Melissa Ann Martin, longtime resident of Lebanon, died peacefully on Jan. 20, from complications following a stroke.

Melissa was born on Jan. 17, 1966, in Laconia, the daughter of Mary Ann Burdett and Willard G. Martin Jr. She grew up in Gilford, where she graduated from Gilford High School. Melissa received her bachelor of arts degree from Bates College as a biology major. While attending Bates, she played on the rugby team, studied Chinese, and spent her junior year abroad in Beijing.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.