Melissa Ann Martin, longtime resident of Lebanon, died peacefully on Jan. 20, from complications following a stroke.
Melissa was born on Jan. 17, 1966, in Laconia, the daughter of Mary Ann Burdett and Willard G. Martin Jr. She grew up in Gilford, where she graduated from Gilford High School. Melissa received her bachelor of arts degree from Bates College as a biology major. While attending Bates, she played on the rugby team, studied Chinese, and spent her junior year abroad in Beijing.
Melissa attended the University of Maine Law School. In 1992, she passed the New Hampshire bar exam and began her law career at the Lebanon office of Martin, Lord & Osman, P.A. Melissa focused her practice in elder law, environmental law and real estate law. She was also a member of the Vermont bar.
Melissa married Douglas Gross in 1997 and had two sons, “her beautiful boys” Coleman Martin Gross and William Martin Gross. Her boys were her greatest pride and she dedicated her life to raising, educating and loving them unconditionally.
Melissa saw beauty in everything and was known for her stunning artwork ranging from oil paintings to watercolors, ceramics and jewelry. Those who were lucky enough to try her decorated cakes with buttercream frosting know Melissa was also quite the baker and cook. No matter the season, Melissa grabbed hold of life. The winters were spent skiing and summers spent at the family cottage on Welch Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, where she enjoyed waterskiing, swimming, barbecuing, and relaxing with family and friends. Community activities included serving on the board of AVA Gallery & Art Center, City of Lebanon Supervisor of the Checklist, teaching skiing at Storrs Hill and volunteering with the local Boy Scouts.
Melissa is survived by her sons, Coleman Martin Gross of Portland, Maine, and William Martin Gross of Denver, Colorado; her sisters, Helen Martin of Florida, Massachusetts, and Galya Martin of Hartford, Connecticut; her longtime stepmother, Margaret A. Demos of Laconia; her niece, Jezamine (Martin) Umsheid of Denver; and several cousins.
Melissa was predeceased by her mother, Mary Ann Burdett; her father, Willard G. Martin Jr.; her sister, Abigail Martin; and several aunts and uncles.
Melissa touched so many with her kindness and her love. She was truly a beautiful human being and found joy in life. She will be missed by many.
Melissa’s sister and best friend Helen Martin and Melissa’s family will be hosting a celebration of life at the Shaker Village in Enfield, on Sunday, March 19, at noon. For Zoom information, contact picchu67@gmail.com. Let us come together to celebrate Melissa. Bring your stories and pictures to share so we all might remember and keep her with us in our lives.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Melissa’s name may be made to NAMI, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297, or nami.org.
