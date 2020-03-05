MONT VERNON — Melanie R. Buckley (Levesque), age 40, of Mont Vernon, passed away suddenly on March 3, 2020, at her home after a recent struggle with a virus and other medical complications.
Born in Nashua on May 10, 1979, she was the daughter of David and Diana Levesque.
She was a graduate from Moultonborough Academy and spent many years living in Lisbon where she enjoyed caring for special needs and autistic children. No matter where she was, the Lakes Region was her first love. People and animals were her second passion, and she was always willing and trying to help out both. Her humor and energy always brightened up the room.
She loved and enjoyed her time with her husband and three Shepherds — Tucker James, Chief (also called Coach), and Hunter, nicknamed Radar.
She is survived by her husband of 12 years, David J. Buckley (Buck) of Mont Vernon; her parents, David and Diana Levesque of Moultonborough; her sister, Mellissa, and husband Jimmy DeVito; her brother, Curtis Levesque, and his wife, Jennifer; her father- and mother-in-law, John and Eileen Buckley; sisters-in-law Ann, Terry, Karen, and Patty; and nieces and nephews Craig, Nick, Christina, Emily, Erica, Michael, Quinlan, Cameron, Katie S., and Sidney Duval.
Calling hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 4 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route 3, Meredith, on Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the N.H. Veterans’ Cemetery, Boscawen, on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Blount County Animal Center, 232 Currie Avenue, Marryville TN 37804, or www.blounttn.org.
To sign Melanie’s Book of Memories, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.