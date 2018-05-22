GILFORD — Melanie Himmer, 49, of Gilford, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, suddenly, of natural causes, at home on Governor’s Island.
Born on May 16, 1968, in Aldershot, Hampshire, England, the daughter of George and Sally Read-Ward, Melanie grew up in England, graduating from Cheltenham Ladies’ College and the University of East Anglia with a degree in economics and European studies. She spent most of her adulthood living overseas in Russia, Poland, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Canada, and Finland.
Melanie worked for many years as a diplomat for Her Britannic Majesty’s Diplomatic Service within the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the British government. This work included assignments such as Vice Consul at the British Embassy in Moscow, Management Officer at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Deputy Head of Mission and Charge d’Affaires at the British Embassy to Uzbekistan, Consul General for Tajikistan, and as a member of the international commission investigating Nazi gold stolen in World War II.
Settling in Gilford in 2008, Melanie displayed a passion for the outdoors that was contagious; hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping; and she participated extensively in Becoming an Outdoors Woman courses in New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont. From a sceptic about hunting, she developed her views and skills until she succeeded in taking her first turkey last year, was certified as a riflery instructor, and was steward for a successful deer herd management program. She served on the Board of Directors of Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association.
Melanie was an energetic, friendly volunteer helping others in so many ways, from the Red Cross and Boys & Girls Club, to teaching schoolchildren about animals and habitats with the Wonders of Wildlife Program of NH Fish & Game. She served on the Board of Directors of Governor’s Island Club, where she and her family have had a home for many years. In the days since her passing, there has been an outpouring of support and heartwarming stories of her time in this community — the wonderful meals she cooked for so many people, plus a lemon cake or two with lemon curd.
Most of all, Melanie was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and aunt who cared so well for her family.
Melanie is survived by her best friend and husband of 25 years, Alan; her two sons, Wyatt and Morgan; her parents George and Sally Read-Ward of England; her brother Earl Read-Ward of England; and nephews and nieces in Maine, England, and Germany. She also leaves behind too many friends to count here. She was taken from us 30 or 40 years too early — life will never be the same and she will be immensely missed.
Burial will take place at Church of the Holy Cross in Binsted, England, where Melanie and Alan were married 25 years ago. A small private gathering to celebrate and reflect will be held soon in Gilford —friends should contact Alan for details.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Melanie to the Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association Charitable Fund, PO Box 214, Laconia, NH 03246, which is a 501(c)(3) tax-deductible charity.
