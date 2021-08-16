Mechelle-Lee Melissa (Smith) Best, 42

FLORISSANT, Colo. — Mechelle-Lee Melissa (Smith) Best of Florissant, CO, born in Laconia on October 1, 1979, passed peacefully, but unexpectedly, napping at home August 7, 2021.
Shelley or Meche, as she was called by family and friends, spent her childhood between Laconia, NH, Rumford, Mexico and Gardiner, Maine, and Social Circle, Georgia. She was the youngest of four children for our parents. She was the blonde hair, blue-eyed baby that always blamed the older siblings when being mischievous.
As a young adult she did her share of stumbling along the way until joining the Army in 2006 and being medically discharged after finishing boot camp. Living in Louisiana during that time in her life, finding her soul mate Randy Best and his daughter Madelliene. For her health they moved to Colorado where she lived a full life with her husband of 12 years and her three beloved dachshunds in those beautiful mountains. She enjoyed camping, gardening, watching for her hummingbirds, puzzles and her fur babies being the center of her attention.
She is predeceased by both maternal and paternal grandparents, Richard and Mary (Eady) Rankins and Roland and Jennie (Dyer) Smith; also her mother and step-father, Jaqueline (Rankins) and Michael Donahue; as well as her father-in-law, “Pops” as she called him.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Harold Best; step-daughter, Madelliene (Garrett) Baskins; grandson, Jensen Wilder Baskins; and her dachshunds, Dude, Dot-Dot, and Q. She is also survived by her father, Terry R. Smith and step-mother, Vonnie L. (Robinson) Smith of Laconia, NH; older sisters, Jessica Suitter and her husband, Donny of Belmont, NH, Christina Shirley and her husband Wayne of Eatonton, GA; and brother, Terry R. Smith II of Mexico, ME; along with the Donahue clan of Peru and Mexico, ME, seven nieces, two nephews, two maternal uncles, two paternal aunts and uncles, and countless cousins (you know who you are) and extended family from our blended upbringing.
Shelley will be cremated and ashes spread between Colorado, New Hampshire and Maine. A private family celebration of life to be held in October here in New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to local animal shelters.
