SAGLE, Idaho — Maurice Roger Giguere of Sagle, Idaho, passed away on December 11, 2020, after a long illness.
Maurice was born in Laconia, NH, on June 19, 1931. He was a resident there until he joined the Army in 1949. He fought in the Korean War from 1949 to 1952. During that time he was wounded and missing in action. He received the Purple Heart and the UN Medal of Honor.
After returning from Korea he married his wife Patricia in 1955 and they lived in Penacook, NH, for 40 years. He worked at Brezner Tanning Co. in Penacook for a short time and spent the next 30 years working at the U.S. Post Office in Concord and Manchester before he retired in 1996.
After his retirement he moved to Kenmore, WA, to welcome a new grandson into his life. He was an active member of VFW Post 3348. He volunteered as part of the Honor Guard at Tahoma National Cemetery, and sold poppies every year. He also worked at the Seattle Food Bank for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Laurie Mercier, MD, her husband, Greg Mercier and grandson Glenn Boatman. He also leaves a sister, Joanne Price of Laconia; and a brother, David Giguere of Lawrenceville, Georgia; nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia at a later date.
