EL PASO, Texas — Maurice “Mo” Beaudin, 87, of El Paso, originally from Franklin, New Hampshire, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, after a long illness, with his loving wife, Jeannette, always by his side.
Mo was born on Jan. 30, 1932, the son of Wilfred and Irene (Desrochers) Beaudin. He was born and raised in Franklin, New Hampshire, graduated from high school in 1952, and immediately enlisted in the Navy.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine Aube. They were married 58 years and had five children. Lorraine passed away in 2010 at the age of 75.
Many people do not have the joy of finding one angel in their life, but Mo was lucky enough to find two. In 2013, Mo met Jeannette Murray. The first time he saw her face, he said, “I’m going to marry that woman,” and within eight weeks, he did. With his five children concerned that was a little too soon, Dad was quick to respond, “I’m 81 years old; how long do you want me to court her?” We couldn’t argue that; he knew what he wanted. Too soon after their marriage, Mo’s health began to decline. The unconditional love, support, and comfort that Jeannette gave him were not just a blessing for him but for our entire family. We will be forever grateful for the selfless and constant care that she gave him.
Mo was a very hard worker. He was a Linotype operator for many years and moved throughout New England to keep that career as technology rapidly changed. He later became a Licensed Master Electrician. He was always a hard-working man, working into his 80s. He was a wonderful provider for his family.
Mo loved music. One of his favorite things to do was to play guitar. Mo played in a band in addition to his full-time job. He could sing, dabbled with the piano, he could play the drums, the guitar, and his very favorite, the Hawaiian Steel Guitar.
Mo is survived by his wife, Jeannette; his sister, Germaine Perreault of Franklin, New Hampshire; his five children and their spouses, Mike and Karen Beaudin of Phoenix, Arizona, Carol and Alan Barry of Franklin, New Hampshire, Matt and Jennifer Beaudin of Phoenix, Arizona, Marc and Yvette Beaudin of El Paso, Texas, and Janet and Jim McKone of Alton Bay, New Hampshire. He was the proud Pepere of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. We love you so much, Dad; you will be greatly missed.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Beaudin of Franklin, New Hampshire.
Per Mo’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Association in Dad’s memory and to honor all who have suffered and currently suffering from this horrible disease, www.act.alz.org; or the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.
