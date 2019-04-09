NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Maurice Frank Bolduc Sr., 87, passed away at the Tidewell Hospice Facility in Venice on Saturday, April 6, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Maurice was born on May 18, 1931, in Gilford, New Hampshire, son of the late Charles H. and Ora (Theberge) Bolduc. He grew up on the Bolduc Farmstead in Gilford.
He married Rita (Robert) Bolduc in 1955 and they raised their family of seven children in Tilton, New Hampshire, before he and Rita retired to New Port Richey in 1989.
Maurice was a staff sergeant in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart.
He was a member of American Legion Post 49 in Northfield, New Hampshire, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1698 in Franklin, New Hampshire, and was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council 428 in Laconia, New Hampshire. Maurice was a former active parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church of St. Gabriel's Parish in Tilton, New Hampshire, and St. Michael's Church in New Port Richey, FL.
Maurice was employed for many years by Scott & Williams and worked at the Tilton School as head of maintenance until his retirement. He will be remembered as the guy to call if you needed assistance for any number of things. Family, friends and neighbors could count on his knowledge of how to fix just about anything.
He enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, making puzzles and simply tinkering. He also was famous for the beautiful dollhouses that he would build for his granddaughters, as well as the many dollhouses he would build and donate to the church for their fundraisers.
His family members include his seven children, Jeanne M. Bolduc and her partner, Bill Brown, of North Hartland, Vermont, Kathleen A. and Thomas DuBois of Gilmanton, New Hampshire, Roger H. Bolduc of Sanbornton, New Hampshire, Marie Y. and David Duprey of Laconia, New Hampshire, Claire A. and Bob Estes of Tilton, New Hampshire, Maurice F. Jr. and Marilyn Bolduc of Venice, and Michael R. and Danielle Bolduc of Gilmanton, New Hampshire. He leaves his 17 grandchildren, Amy Mattlage Gorton, Thomas DuBois II, Nicole DuBois Rogers, Stephanie Bolduc Simpson, David Bolduc, Lauren Bolduc Walden, Joshua Clairmont, Audrey Clairmont Stock, Elyssa Clairmont, Robert Frakes, Robert Estes, Richard Estes, Maurice Bolduc III, Aidan Bolduc, Blake Bolduc, Chance Bolduc and Drake Bolduc. He was also great-grandfather to 12 great-grandchildren. Maurice's surviving siblings are Ernest Bolduc, Anita Bolduc McKeown, Lauretta Bolduc Seabeck, Helen Bolduc Gaudet, and Robert Bolduc.
He was predeceased by his wife, Rita (Robert) Bolduc; his parents, Charles and Ora Bolduc; brothers Kenneth Bolduc, Charles "Sam" Bolduc, Roland Bolduc, Reverend Hector Bolduc, and Armand Bolduc, sisters Theresa Bolduc Tracy, Marie Bolduc, and Barbara Bolduc Colby; as well as daughter-in-law Martha Clark Bolduc.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.), Tilton, New Hampshire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Tilton, New Hampshire. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in Tilton.
Memorial donation in memory of Maurice, may be made to the charity of one's choice.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
