LACONIA — Maurice E. Fecteau, 88, of Gillette Street, died at his home on Sunday, June 25.
Maurice was born on Oct. 13, 1934, in Laconia, son to the late Arthur C. Fecteau and Beatrice M. (Paquette) Fecteau.
Maurice proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Third Degree Knights of Columbus. He served the Boys Scouts of America for many years from the troop level to the administration level. He was a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish where he served as a Eucharistic minister and many other roles. He worked as an accountant for the city of Laconia.
Maurice enjoyed traveling and reading.
Maurice is survived by his brothers, Arthur Fecteau Jr., and Ralph Fecteau and his wife Doris; sisters, Marcella Albee and Carmen Sanborn; and numerous nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, Maurice was predeceased by his brothers, Paul Fecteau and Gerard “Joe” Fecteau; sisters, Monique Groux and Priscilla Fecteau.
A calling hour will be held on Thursday, July 6, from 9 to 10 a.m., in the church prior to the Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 6, at 10 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.
A Graveside Service with military honors will follow the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Maurice’s name be made to St Andre Bessette Parish, 277 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246 or New Hampshire Catholic Charities online at cc-nh.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
