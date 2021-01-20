MEREDITH — Maureen Siegelman, 75, died Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Meredith Bay Colony Club after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Maureen was born on February 22, 1945, in Spartanburg, SC, to the late Peter and Mary (Wilson) McCormack of Brookline and Sandwich Massachusetts.
She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, John Siegelman; and her three brothers, Kevin, Peter and Brian McCormack. Maureen leaves behind her son, Scott Siegelman, his wife Jennifer; and her two grandchildren, Nicholas and Carley of Plymouth MA; and her son, Brian Siegelman, of Danvers, MA. She also leaves her sisters, Kathleen Osol of Falmouth and Eileen McCormack of Mashpee; and many nieces and nephews.
Maureen and John retired to their summer home in NH 20 years ago and cherished their life there with friends and family. Maureen was a member of the Altrusa organization and was especially proud of the outreach to the community by this women’s group. Her family wishes to thank them for their innumerable kindnesses over these past two years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Maureen’s name be made to the American Cancer Society. A celebration of Maureen’s life will take place when it is deemed safe to gather as a group.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
