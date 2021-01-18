MEREDITH — Maureen Siegelman, 75, died Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Meredith Bay Colony.
Maureen was born on February 22, 1945, in Spartburg, SC, to the late Peter and Mary (Wilson) McCormack.
Maureen leaves behind her sons, Scott Siegelman and Brian McCormack; and her sisters, Kathleen Osol and Eileen McCormack. She was predeceased by her husband, John Siegelman; her parents; and her brothers, Brian Siegelman, Kevin McCormack and Peter McCormack.
A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
