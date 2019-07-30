ASHLAND — Maureen E. McGael, 86, of Ashland, a longtime registered nurse, passed suddenly but peacefully in the hospital Thursday, July 25, 2019.
She was born in Hollis, New York, on Long Island, to William and Margaret Murphy on Jan. 11, 1933.
Maureen was a graduate of Bishop DeGoesbriand Hospital nursing school, in Burlington, Vermont.
Maureen married the love of her life, of 65 years, Major Donal P. McGael, on April 21, 1954.
They lovingly raised six children. Five of which traveled with them through tours overseas and across the U.S. while her husband served as a major in the Air Force for more than 20 years. During this time Maureen enjoyed nursing at different hospitals in Germany, Italy and many U.S. states.
After her husband’s retirement from the Air Force, they moved from Westport, Connecticut, where she worked in Norwalk Hospital, to Newmarket in 1982.
Maureen worked as the Newmarket Elementary School nurse for 10 years before retirement in 1995.
She was very active in Newmarket during her time there. If she wasn’t taking care of the children in school, she was organizing turkey dinner donations and Christmas present donations or washing all the lost and found clothes from the school and bringing it to the church. Although she enjoyed her time in Newmarket, after her beloved husband passed in 2002, she decided to move north.
Maureen became a resident of Ashland in 2003. Once moved in, she returned to working. She became a visiting nurse for Pemi Baker Home Health and Hospice. During her career there, she became a hospice nurse where she helped many families and patients with support and care during one of their most difficult times. She retired there in 2014.
Always looking to help others, you could always find her helping someone somewhere. Whether it was doing nursing care for those who could not afford it, to helping people get to the store for shopping, or helping and praying for others at her church.
Maureen touched many people’s lives and helped as many and she could. She will truly be missed by all.
Maureen was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Major Donal P. L. McGael; and two of her children, Kevin P. McGael and Tara McGael.
She is survived by her children Eileen and Ron Hanson, of Bullhead City, Arizona, Kathleen and Kenny Viano, of Maryville, Tennessee, Brendan and Trish McGael of Callahan, Florida, Desiree and Chris Douglas of Plymouth; as well as 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian nurial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Parish, St. Matthew Catholic Church, 11 School St. in Plymouth on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, she would like donations made to Holy Trinity Parish of Plymouth.
For more info go to dupuisfuneralhome.com
