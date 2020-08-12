Maude S. Stanley, 82, went home to the Lord Friday, August 7, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side.
Maude was born on May 4, 1938, in Somerset, Massachusetts to the late Samuel H. Stanley and Patience (Hicks) Stanley.
Maude was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother and true friend. Maude started her family early in life and was tragically widowed at the young age of 29, with six young children. Maude was a devoted mother and took her job of being a mother very serious, always making sure that “there was enough to eat” for her children.
Maude had a magnetic personality and was a gift to anyone who knew her therefore a career in the Customer Relations Industry was a perfect fit. Maude was happiest behind the counter at The Baker’s Dozen Donut Shop and later in her career, at the Summit Resort, where she developed many lifetime friendships.
In her retirement years, Maude relocated to Virginia where she enjoyed “going over the mountain,” countless cups of coffee and endless phone conversations. Maude’s greatest accomplishment was the family she created, the friendships she nurtured and the laughter she made along the way. In all of her 82 years of life she would say, being a mother and grandmother were her proudest accomplishment.
Maude was a kind, giving and loving mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly. To know her was a blessing, her love will stay forever in our hearts. Maude was predeceased by her husband, Richard P.Stanley in 1967; her son, Samuel H. Stanley; her sister, Mabel Costa and her sister, Ethel Kordas.
Maude is survived by her loving family: Richard P. Stanley and his wife Melissa, of Ruckersville, VA, Sarah and Gary Moulton of Barnstead, NH, Jayne and Brooks Young of Gilmanton, NH, a daughter-in-law, Debora Stanley, wife of the late Samuel H. Stanley of Ruckersville, VA, Theodore W. Stanley and his wife Rhonda of Ruckersville, VA, Betsy and Charles Gath of Meredith, NH, Steven Bowley of Massachusetts, and a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Stanley of Arlington, VA. Fourteen grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at Park Cemetery, in Tilton, NH, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. and a celebration to honor her life will immediately follow at the Bean Conference Center located at 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Green County Rescue Squad, located in Stanardsville VA, 22973 https://greeneresq.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.