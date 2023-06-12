NEW HAMPTON — Matthew Wendelboe, 75, died at his home surrounded by his family on June 7. Born in Freeport, New York, on Aug. 29, 1947, he was the son of the late Edward G. and Mildred (Rapp) Wendelboe.
Matt was employed by Exxon-Mobil as an oceangoing chief engineer and was later employed by Joe Mastro as a plumber until he owned and operated Treasure Valley Plumbing.
He was predeceased by his brother Edward Wendelboe of Seaford, New York.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Francine (Smith) Wendelboe of New Hampton; his sons, Jonathan and Christopher, both of Ashland; and his grandchildren, Emily, Andrew and Eleanor. Numerous extended family members live in New York, New Jersey, Florida and Pennsylvania.
Matt graduated from Freeport High School in Freeport, New York, and from the State University of New York Maritime Academy at Fort Schuyler with a bachelor of engineering. He sailed for Exxon Mobil through various name changes from Standard Oil to Esso to Sea River Maritime. His career saw him sailing mostly from Alaska to the West coast to the New York area. Matt retired from them with 26 years of service.
He was an active member of St Agnes Catholic Church in Ashland and, after its closure, at St. Matthews in Plymouth. He was on the finance council for many years.
Matt also was a member of the Ashland Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter for 35 years, last serving as the treasurer of the association.
He was an avid member of the NRA, a staunch Republican, and a caring friend to many.
Calling hours will be held at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Ave., Ashland, on Wednesday, June 14, from 4 to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 16, at Holy Trinity Parish, St. Matthews Church, 11 School St., Plymouth, at 11 a.m. A bereavement luncheon will follow at the Italian Farmhouse, 337 Daniel Webster Hwy in Plymouth. Friends and neighbors are all welcome. He will be buried at the family cemetery on OxBow Road in New Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Matt Wendelboe Scholarship Fund with the Ashland Fire Department Association, 9 Main St., P.O. Box 856, Ashland, NH 03217. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.