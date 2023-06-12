Matthew Wendelboe, 75

NEW HAMPTON — Matthew Wendelboe, 75, died at his home surrounded by his family on June 7. Born in Freeport, New York, on Aug. 29, 1947, he was the son of the late Edward G. and Mildred (Rapp) Wendelboe.

Matt was employed by Exxon-Mobil as an oceangoing chief engineer and was later employed by Joe Mastro as a plumber until he owned and operated Treasure Valley Plumbing.

