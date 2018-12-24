CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Matthew Ryan Sewell, 46, of Cape Coral, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Fort Myers, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, the beloved son of the late Peter Sewell of Laconia, and Bonnie Sewell of Fort Myers.
Matthew graduated in 1990 from Laconia High School and attended the University of New Hampshire. He was employed by John P. Jordan Aluminum.
Matt was easy to love, he would light up an entire room with his smile. You couldn’t help but love Matt for his infectious laughter, warm bear hugs and his ability to express how much he loved you.
He was a loyal New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan and was nicknamed Patriot by friends.
Matt did not have any children, but he was a phenomenal dog Dad. He loved his dogs, Julian and Layla with all that he was and they loved him. Matt was always known as the friend that was there to help anyone who needed a helping hand, but sadly he was unable to help himself through his toughest struggle.
In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by the love of his life, Ivette Perri of Cape Coral; his brother Chris Sewell and his wife, Rachel of Reno, Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his best buddy and older brother, Sean Sewell.
Matt will also be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many lifelong friends.
A summer burial is planned in the family plot at Park Cemetery in Tilton, New Hampshire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.