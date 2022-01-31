Matthew Mark Mills, 56

“The Thunder may not get you, but the Lightening will.”
CONCORD — Matthew Mills of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 21, 2022. He was 56-years-old.
The devoted and loving father, son, brother and Deadhead was born on April 8, 1965 in Littleton, NH. In his formative years, Matt lived in Thornton, NH, where he took advantage of having the magnificent White Mountains as his backyard. He enjoyed fishing, tracking, camping, and playing sports with his brothers.
After attending Thornton Central School and Plymouth Area High School, Matt did whatever work he could that allowed him to follow the Grateful Dead while they toured the country.
Matt never gave up the Dead but his “touring” days were over when his son, Joshua, entered the world. Josh was Matt’s greatest source of pride and joy. Matt never tired of sharing stories of Josh. One memory that Matt liked to share (a lot) was about the many times he and Josh would do “Nautical Night” at Battleship Cove — where they would sleep aboard the USS Massachusetts. Josh may have outgrown those days but Matt never did!
Matt loved spending time with his nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Later in life, as diabetes took its toll on his health, Matt found comfort and support at the White Mountain Boogie N Blues Festival. He had made many friends there. It was great to watch him reunite with childhood friends and embrace the great music and feel relaxed in the supportive community that the Boogie is.
Matthew Mark Mills is survived by his son, Josh Mills; mother, Carol Haartz; stepfather, Karl Haartz; his three brothers, Thomas Mills, Timothy Mills and Robert Mills; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Today, Matthew is grooving with Jerry.
There will be a private family service for Matt in the Spring.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements.
