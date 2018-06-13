ALTON — Matthew James Locke went to be with his Savior, our Lord Jesus Christ, on the morning of June 7, 2018, after a courageous three-year battle with mantle cell lymphoma.
Matthew was born in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1957. He spent his childhood residing in Reading, Massachusetts, and moved to Alton to start his sophomore year at Alton High School, where he graduated in 1975.
It was in high school where he met the love of his life, Susan Carder. Shortly after graduating, they married and would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this August. Matthew loved his wife with a love that was inspired by God‘s love for us, love that is true, faithful and endures all.
While in his early 20s, Matthew dedicated his life to serving our Lord, which he faithfully did by God’s amazing grace for the rest of his days here with us. He showed all whom he encountered the transforming power of Jesus Christ and how following after Him is truly the only life worth living.
Matthew was in the real estate business for 40 years. He was a state representative, serving the citizens of Belknap County for eight years. He loved New Hampshire’s motto, Live Free or Die, and the freedoms our great country provides us all. While serving in the legislature, he was led by his God-given conviction to help us keep our freedoms, and our liberties.
He coached many soccer and basketball teams over a 30-year span at Alton Central School, Portsmouth Christian Academy and most recently at Prospect Mountain High School. He loved to prepare players for competition, but mostly he loved to use the time he had with them to help prepare them for their lives ahead, and to show them what it looked like to serve the Lord.
Matthew taught many Bible studies and loved apologetics. His life’s purpose was to share with others what Jesus Christ has done for us all.
Romans 8:2 “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus has set you free from the law of sin and of death.”
His father Elmer Locke predeceased Matthew.
He is survived by his mother Elizabeth Locke; his wife Susan; his three sons Benjamin and wife Dorien, Jacob, and Morgan and his wife Christy; his five grandsons Elias, Samuel, Seraphim, Yosef and Symeon; his two brothers Steven and David Locke; and brothers-in-law Louis and Daniel Carder.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 30, at 1 p.m. at Prospect Mountain High School.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has requested that you make a donation, referencing Matthew Locke, to Youth with a Mission (https://secure.ywam.org/Donate/).
