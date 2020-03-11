LACONIA — Matthew Holgate, 46, of Laconia, went to be with his Savior on March 9, 2020. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
Matthew was born in Methuen, Massachusetts, on Feb. 14, 1974. Matthew was the son of Robert and Barbara Holgate of Methuen, Massachusetts. He was the youngest of five children.
Matthew proudly worked at Hannaford’s grocery store for 24 years, where he stocked shelves and pushed carts. He also volunteered at the Senior Center, watering plants. Matthew was a friend to countless people in the community. He enjoyed walking downtown and getting his newspapers and having breakfast at The Soda Shoppe. Matthew was a HUGE Laconia Sachems football fan and attended every home game. Matt enjoyed watching all the Boston sports teams and cheered the loudest for the New England Patriots. He kept track of every game and score. He also enjoyed reading the daily papers and watching Jeopardy.
Matt’s smile was awesome and he wore it well. He was in a good mood all of the time and was a very happy-go-lucky man. He will be missed terribly by all of us, but his family knows he is in a better place. In Matt’s final days, the outpouring of cards, gifts, and love from the community meant the world to him and he died knowing he was loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sue Vatcky.
Matthew lived with his brothers, Michael Holgate and Sean Holgate, and his sister-in-law, Brenda Holgate. He left behind a huge family that loved him dearly, including four nephews, Scott Holgate of Laconia, Josh Holgate of Laconia, Ron Bishop of Concord, and Christopher Bishop of Epsom, along with their wives and children.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Leavitt Park Community Center on Sunday, March 15, from 2:30 until 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, we will be accepting donations to present to the Lakes Region Children’s Auction in Matthew’s name.
