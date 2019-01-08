LACONIA — Matilda Julia (Stompor) Woodward, 95, has transitioned on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, from the here and now to go home to her creator and loving family who have preceded her.
Matilda was born on March 14,1923, the daughter of Wladyslaw Stomper and Rozalia (Piekos) Stompor. She was born and raised in Franklin. Matilda was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1943. She moved to the city of Laconia in the late forties where she lived with her husband, Earl B. Woodward, who predeceased her.
A weaver by trade, she worked for Tilton Belt, Laconia State School, and Walmart as a greeter. She was a friend to all those who met her, and she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all.
Matilda is survived by two children, her son, Richard Earl Woodward, and his wife, Danette, of Lakeport, and a daughter, Rebecca (Kimball) Lapointe, of Belmont; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last and the youngest living child of five.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Helen Potoczny of New York; her brother, Bronislaw Stompor, of Franklin; and by two brothers who passed at birth in Poland.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in care of a cancer treatment organization of one's choosing.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
