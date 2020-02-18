NASHUA — Marylou Baker of Nashua, formerly of the Lakes Region, was born “unreturnable” as a birthday present, in fact, to her own mother, June, on Sunday, June 10, 1945. Sharing a birthday with her own mother was such a special bond that they shared.
She was the oldest of two other siblings and is survived by her two grandchildren, Lilly and Jordan, and her daughter, Stephanie, of Nashua; her sons, Mark and Brian of Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, respectively; her brother, Steven, of Wausau, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
Marylou married Robert Bruce Baker after graduating from Laconia High School in 1966. She would go on to raise her family and continue to pursue a professional career in nursing, working as a Registered Nurse at Lakes Region General Hospital. She was a pioneer of the Laconia Visiting Nurses Association. Later in her career, she would ready those of the Laconia State School to privatized care providers, then overseeing its development, she worked as the head nurse for United Development Services of Lebanon in the 2000s.
After relocating from the Upper Valley to Gilford, she became a beloved member of the nursing team as a director of nursing at Lakes Region Community Services, working right up until shortly before her death.
To know Marylou was to love Marylou. She left a lasting impression on every person she came in contact with. Her sweet, loving, kind, and genuine spirit will never be forgotten.
Marylou had been battling cancer for five years, but she was truly a fighter, still working as a nurse up until just a couple of months ago.
Marylou passed peacefully, due to complications from her cancer, with family by her side, at Massachusetts General Hospital on Jan. 31, 2020. She has always known that her mansion in Heaven was being prepared for her. She had the peace of knowing that, upon her passing from this earth, she would be in the arms of her Heavenly Father! Mom, you are forever in our hearts.
Family and friends are invited to join in a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m., at the Lakes Region Community Services Building, located at 719 North Main St., Laconia.
