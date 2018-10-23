BOSCAWEN — Mary Watterson, 92, died on Oct. 19, 2018.
Born in Laconia on April 25, 1926, Mary is the daughter of the late Lester and Alice Swinnerton. Mary grew up in Center Harbor, where she graduated from Meredith High School in 1944. She was a member of the varsity basketball team all four years of high school.
She entered Nursing training at the Margaret Pillsbury Hospital in Concord, and was a proud member of Concord Hospital's first graduating class of nurses. Mary went on to work for Concord Hospital for 40 years.
In 1948, Mary married Harold Watterson. They had a son and a daughter. They lived in Pembroke their entire married life. Mary lived with her grandson, Christopher, and his family in Loudon before entering Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.
Mary lived every day to the fullest. She enjoyed traveling, days at the beach, spending time around her pool, gardening, watching the Boston Red Sox and spending time with her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her grandsons, Mickey Michael of Plymouth and Christopher Michael and his wife, Bobbi-Jo, of Loudon; five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Matthew, Taylor, Julia, and Elise; great-great-grandson Jayce; nephew John Green and his wife, Joy; nieces Judy Tabor and Jan Weddall, all of Florida; cousin Richard Payson of Massachusetts; great-nephew and nieces; cousins; and many good friends.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Harold; her son, James; her daughter, Susan; her sister, Barbara Greene; and her brother-in-law, Ralph Greene.
Calling hours will take place at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main St., Concord, on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be on Friday, Oct. 26, at Bennett Funeral Home, at noon. There will be a procession following to Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord. To share fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Watterson family, please visit www.bennettfuneralhome.com.
To honor Mary's memory, donations may be made to the James Watterson Scholarship Fund at Pembroke Academy, 209 Academy Road, Pembroke, NH 03275.
