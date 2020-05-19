MORRISVILLE, VT — -On May 10, 2020, Heaven received an angel, Mary T. Cardinal. Mary passed away at The Manor in Morrisville, Vermont, with daughter Cecelia by her side.
Mary was born in Dummerston to Harry and Anna Brown on June 30, 1929. Her mother passed at a young age and she was brought up by her stepmother Beatrice Brown and grandmother.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Maurice Cardinal.
She was a mother of four and also raised several foster children like her own. Our mother leaves behind her daughter Cecelia, son-in-law Randy Ellis and five children, Scott, Timothy, Meredith, Heather and Randy, all of Vermont; son Robert (who predeceased her) left daughter-in-law Colleen Cardinal of Connecticut with two sons Joshua and Tyler; son Thomas and daughter-in-law Barbara Cardinal and three children, Ashton, Tiffany and Cassandra of Michigan; daughter Elizabeth and predeceased son-in-law Gary Daniels and two children Justin and Jessica of New Hampshire. Mary also leaves a special foster daughter, Margaret, and son-in-law Jim Stewart and two children Jenny and Jessie of Texas. There are many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Mary also had many special friends that she loved dearly. Mary also has son Thomas Cardinal, grandsons Justin Rasmussen, Joshua Cardinal, and Jessie Stewart that all served in the military that she was proud of.
In Connecticut she completed her nursing license while raising her family then went to work at Danbury hospital for many years. She then moved to New Hampshire where she worked and retired from Coos County. Then she moved to Vermont where she was a volunteer grandmother at the Jericho School. Mary also lived in Tilton, New Hampshire, for awhile. She lived at Mann's Meadow in Jeffersonville, Vermont, until she went to The Manor where she spent her last year.
Mary loved cooking and baking. She would bake and donate chicken pies each year for churches. She was religious, attending church wherever she lived. Mary read her Bible every day and enjoyed Bible study groups. Mary will be missed by all.
Because of Covin-19 there will only be a celebration of life at the cemetery, which will be held at the Colebrook Village Cemetery in Colebrook, New Hampshire, on September 19th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Mary to Lamoille County Meals on Wheels, 27 Upper Main Street, Morrisville, Vermont 05661, or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661, or the Cambridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 231, Jeffersonville, Vermont 05464. Thank you in advance.
Online memories and condolences can be made by visiting awrfh.com.
