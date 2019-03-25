WOLFEBORO — Mary Elizabeth (Shearer) Schubert, 83, a longtime resident of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and more recently of Wolfeboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Genesis Wolfeboro Bay Center in Wolfeboro.
Mary was born on Sept. 6, 1935, in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Grose) Shearer. Mary was the widow of Charles F. Schubert Sr., who died in 2007 and to whom she was married for 53 years. Together they had three children.
Mary was a faithful member of the Camp Hill United Methodist Church. She was an exceptional homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed being with her family, entertaining and traveling. Mary and her husband, Chuck, traveled extensively, both nationally and abroad.
In addition to her husband, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Paul Shearer, and sister Ruth Loucks.
Mary is survived by her children, Charles F. Schubert Jr. and his wife, Camille Jacobs-Schubert, of Gilford, Daniel L. Schubert of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, and Patricia M. Schubert and her companion, John Greenwood, of Wolfeboro. She also leaves behind her brother, Samuel Shearer, and his wife, Jean, of Vermont; two brothers-in-law whom she helped raise, Robert Schubert and Christopher Schubert; along with six grandchildren, Nathan Schubert, Michael Schubert, Abigail Coleman, Karl Schubert and his wife, Beth, Amelia Schubert, and Elizabeth (Libby) Underwood; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours.
A memorial service will take place at a later date in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Central New Hampshire VHA & Hospice, 240 South Main St., Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home in Wolfeboro is in charge of arrangements. To leave the family a brief message, a note of condolence and sign an online guest book, go to www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
