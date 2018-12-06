FINDLAY, Ohio — Mary “Patsy” Dillon, 85, of Findlay, Ohio, and formerly of Meredith, New Hampshire, died Dec. 4, 2018, at the Heights at Birchaven Village.
She was born July 30, 1933, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, to Frank and Alice Sanford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Gary S. Dillon, Steven G. Dillon, and Michael S. Dillon; and her brother, Richard Sanford.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Glen E. Dillon; son Thomas Dillon and his wife, Mary Beth, of Findlay, Ohio; daughters-in-law Holly Dillon of Meredith, New Hampshire, and Helen Dillon of Portland, Maine; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Pricilla Johnson and her husband, Heinz, of San Antonio, Texas; and sister-in-law Myrna Sanford of Meadville, Pennsylvania.
Mary will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
A private service will be held at a later date in New Hampshire.
Memorial donations may be made to the University of Findlay Occupational Therapy Program. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay. Online condolences may be made at coldrencrates.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.