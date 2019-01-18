GILFORD — Mary Patricia (Barrett) Lyman, 85, of Hoyt Road, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at the Golden View Health Care Center, Meredith.
Patricia was born on Feb. 10, 1933, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the daughter of Thomas W. and Rhea (Chestnut) Barrett.
Pat was an avid camper and loved spending her summers camping near the ocean in Wells, Maine, with friends and family. She enjoyed most watching her grandchildren grow to love the same. Pat was deeply rooted in her family traditions and holidays at her Gilford home were extra special when her whole family gathered together.
Many winter weekends were spent traveling with family to local New England sled dog race competitions in which her husband was among the participants. Many longtime friends were made on those cold but enjoyable trips.
Pat worked as the secretary to the Gilford Elementary School -principal many years and was loved by the children who crossed her path. In addition, she worked with her husband in their family business, John H. Lyman and Sons, Inc., which has since been passed down to their two sons, John “Jack” and Jim. Many evenings were spent at the kitchen round table discussing the day’s events.
Pat enjoyed playing tennis and was a longtime member at the Gilford Tennis Center, being active on the woman’s travel team and leagues. She was always up for the challenge to play a family member on the clay court at her home. Each year, she looked forward to attending and working with a group of friends at the Volvo Tennis Tournament that was held in Conway, which then moved to Stratton Mountain, Vermont.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Winn, and sons and daughters-in-law John “Jack” and Liz Lyman and Jim and Diane Lyman, all of Gilford; eight grandchildren, Michael, Heather, Patti, Jay, Patrick, Megan, Jennifer, and Keith; great-grandchildren Alicia, Abigail, John, Olivia, Victoria, Sophia, and Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John H. Lyman; her brother, Thomas Barrett; and her sister, Elizabeth Salta.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia, followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
Burial will be in the spring in Union Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Gilford Community Youth Center, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
