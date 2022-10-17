Mary P. Crane

9/2/1925 - 9/29/2022

ST. CHARLES, Illinois — Mary Crane, 97, died peacefully after a long illness while receiving care at Brighton Gardens of St. Charles, Illinois. While the end of her days was not as she would have hoped in her struggle with dementia, her warmth and spirit still shone through endearing her to the kind and supportive team of her caregivers.

