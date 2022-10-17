ST. CHARLES, Illinois — Mary Crane, 97, died peacefully after a long illness while receiving care at Brighton Gardens of St. Charles, Illinois. While the end of her days was not as she would have hoped in her struggle with dementia, her warmth and spirit still shone through endearing her to the kind and supportive team of her caregivers.
Born in Salem, Massachusetts, to James Michael Caulfield and Catherine A. O’Malley Caulfield of Ireland, she lived in Salem with her parents and brother James Patrick Caulfield, until her marriage to James J. Crane Jr. in 1949. Mary and Jim moved their new family to Franklin, New Hampshire, shortly after the birth of their first child, Kathleen Anne, in 1952. Mary remained in that home and community for the next 62 years. She was active in political affairs as a young republican, enjoyed hosting a myriad of friends and family, and raised her four children, Kathleen, James, Christopher, and Mary as a single mother after the untimely death of her husband in 1966. She worked for the Census Bureau as an enumerator and then interviewer for health surveys across New England from 1970 until her retirement in 1990. She brought to her work a sincere interest in people and uncanny ability to have folks sharing their life stories after only a few minutes of conversation.
Beyond the circle of her own children, Mary was friend, advisor, and confidant to a wide array their friends and her neighbors who most affectionately called her "Mabes." Her home was always a place of welcome and hospitality. She relished every opportunity to share a bit of wisdom, comfort, or humor as the situation required. And above all, she took great joy from gathering family and friends around a well laid table for good food and even better conversation.
Preceded in death by her husband, James Crane Jr. and two children, Kathleen Crane and James Crane III, Mary’s loss will be keenly felt by her son, Christopher Crane; daughter, Mary Crane Willoughby (husband William); grandchildren, Cassandra Crane, Darby Crane Garrity, Zac Crane, Mary Willoughby Easterlin, Colleen Willoughby, William Willoughby IV; and all her extended family, friends, neighbors, and caregivers touched by her love and light in 97 years of a life well lived.
Funeral services will be held at Historic St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, 237 Central St., Franklin, New Hampshire, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 29, with interment to follow at the Franklin Cemetery, 31 Thompson Park, Franklin, New Hampshire.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with local arrangements. For an online guestbook please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
