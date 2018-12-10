BELMONT — Mary Murray, 87, of Lamprey Road, died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born on Feb. 17, 1931, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Joseph Levi and Anna (Mickieli) Tuttle.
Mary was a graduate of Laconia High School, Class of 1950.
She and her husband, Martin, had the first military wedding at St. Joseph Church in Laconia, on June 30, 1951.
After moving to Belmont in 1964, Mary became the volunteer librarian at the Gale School library, sharing her love of books and the joy of reading with all the students. She later worked at Granite State Credit Union in Manchester until her retirement.
Mary loved reading, hand crafts and, above all else, her family.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Jane Murray; two sons, Mark Murray and Morgan Murray; a grandchild, Jake Jesseman; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Martin Murray; a son, Michael Murray; and two brothers, James Tuttle and William Tuttle.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 1:30 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Mary’s name be made to the Michael M. Murray Scholarship Fund, c/o the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.