FRANKLIN — Mary Melinda (Dinsmore) Brown, 75, a longtime resident of Franklin, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the CVN Hospice House in Concord, with family at her side, following a lengthy illness.
Mary was born in Freeport Maine, on April 6, 1944, daughter of Harold J. and Marion (Erquhart) Dinsmore. She lived in Franklin for more than 50 years. Mary enjoyed knitting and camping, and had a great fondness for animals, especially her dog (Katie) and her cats.
Mary was employed with Brezner Tannery for many years and retired from Concord Photo Engraving.
She was predeceased by her father, Harold, in 1976, and her mother, Marion, in 1997.
She leaves her daughters, Marion Greenlaw and her husband, Bert, of Franklin, Mildred Whelan and her husband, Kevin, of Canterbury, Sarah Glines and her husband, Tom, of Franklin, and Tammy Beaudet and her (late) husband, Brian, of Franklin; her six grandchildren, Ronald Defosses of Lakeland, Florida, Bruce Adams of Winthrop, Massachusetts, and Kassie Beaudet, Brandon Beaudet, Jennifer Brown and Megan Brown, all of Franklin; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephew; her sisters, Jean O’Connell and her husband, Arthur, of Franklin and Mildred Preston of Dennysville, Maine; and her sister-in-law, Norma Laro, and her husband, Roger, of Andover.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, May 11, from 11 to 1 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road, 584 West Main St., Tilton. A graveside service will follow at the family lot in Franklin Cemetery, Thompson Park, in Franklin.
For those who are able and would like to make a donation in Mary’s name, they may send it to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235-0265.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
