BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Mary Louise Greenwood of Brooksville, formerly of Laconia, New Hampshire, died July 21, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
Mary loved being a Grammie to her eight grandchildren; the New England Patriots; Elvis; baking and sewing; and the annual Greenwood-Paradie Family Reunion.
She is survived by her three sons, Rodney DeCormier (Ray McGregor) of Derry, New Hampshire, Jeffrey DeCormier (Theresa) of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Jamie DeCormier (Sarah) of Laconia, New Hampshire; eight grandchildren; and three great-granddaughters. She is also survived by siblings Terri Hammond, Raymond Greenwood, Butch Greenwood, and Gene Greenwood.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Jeanette Greenwood, and siblings Alfred Greenwood, Sonny Greenwood, Leo Greenwood, Paul Greenwood, Lorena Herbert, and Bunny Lord.
There will be a private burial at a later date at the family plot in Woodsville, New Hampshire.
