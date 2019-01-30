LACONIA — Mary Louise (Gonyer) Carter, 94, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.
Mary was born in Laconia on Dec. 24, 1924, the daughter of David and Anne (Malloy) Gonyer. She was raised in Portsmouth and was a 1942 graduate of Portsmouth High School. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College, Hooksett.
Mary worked at the Office of Price Administration, Portsmouth, during World War ll. She played piano for the servicemen at the Naval Hospital, Army Installations and the Portsmouth Naval Prison.
She took great pride in working at the Gilford Public Library for 20 years, and met many wonderful friends there.
She enjoyed her grandchildren, loved playing the piano, doing crossword puzzles, sending greeting cards for all occasions, and meeting with her koffee klatch friends for coffee and doughnuts.
She is survived by her husband, William J. Carter, Gilford; six children, Ann (Jim) Rush, Topeka, Kansas, Terry (Ronda) Carter, Odessa, Missouri, Mary Ellen (Mark) Richardson, Gilford, Lisa (Steve) Smith, Sanbornton, Kathleen Carter, Concord, and Thea (Mike) Fogarty, Laconia; her sister, Patrice R. Chaisson, Hampton; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, David L. and Anne Gonyer; brothers David P. Gonyer and John J. Gonyer; and a son, James William Carter.
Honoring Mary’s request, private family services are being planned, with burial at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to David’s House, 461 Mount Support Road, Lebanon, NH 03766.
Mary would want her family to thank the staff at Belknap County Nursing Home for the warm and loving care she received while she lived there for the past four years.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
