TILTON — Mary Lou (Glines) Joly, 59, a resident of the Tilton-Northfield area for most of her life, has died.
She was born Aug. 10, 1959, daughter of the late Chester V. and Theresa May (Gilbert) Glines. Mary attended local schools.
At the time of her death, Mary had worked as a custodian for more than 20 years at J.Jill in Tilton.
Mary was a kind and quiet lady, a friend to one needing a friend.
During her early years, she and her family attended St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Tilton.
She leaves her husband of 34 years, Harold G. Joly of Tilton. Her family includes daughter Theresa A. Joly of Tilton and Theresa's children, Emily R. Garnett of Tilton and Ciara M. Strahan of Tilton; son Robert C. Joly of Tilton; brother Chester D. Glines of Lee, Maine; sisters Ann L. Glines of Tilton, Cindy M. Hutchinson of Northfield, Dora M. Poitras of Grafton, and Janet S. Littlefield of Danbury; and numerous generational nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road, (584 West Main St.) in Tilton.
There will be a graveside service in St. John cemetery in Tilton later in the spring when weather permits.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Mary's name to: Endangered Wildlife Fund Program, "Directed to the Astray Fund," New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
