CONCORD — Mary “Lois” McKenzie, 83, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2019, in Concord, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born and raised in New Waterford, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. She was the second of nine children born to Gervaise and Mary (née MacCormack) Campbell. Known as Lully to her sisters and brothers, she loved to dance the jitterbug and play basketball in her youth. Her family was very musical, and she enjoyed watching her father and his siblings play music and dance.
Lois came to the United States in the 1950s to work as a nanny for a colonel in the U.S. Army. She lived in Boston, Massachusetts, where she met her husband, John (Buddy) McKenzie, who was also from Cape Breton. After they married, they moved to Everett, Massachusetts, and raised their six children.
As her children grew and became active in sports, she was the quintessential hockey mom, cheerleader, basketball and baseball mom. She was proud of her daughter, Karen, who was the first girl to play on the boys’ Little League baseball team in Everett. Lois was not one to sit quietly on the sidelines. If she was there cheering her children on, you knew it.
Lois worked for Cigna Health Insurance as a claims examiner for 10 years. In her retirement years, she could often be seen walking her “grand-dogs” Rusty and Roxy. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy and would have made a million if she had the chance to be on the show! She loved visiting with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her children, Diane McKenzie of Swampscott, Massachusetts, John McKenzie and his wife, Tammy (Bossey) of Gilford, Sandra Russell and her husband, John, of Everett, Massachusetts, Lisa McKenzie of Coventry, Rhode Island, and Joseph McKenzie of Concord; grandchildren Salvatore Cirame, Joseph (Diana) Cirame, Anthony (Brittany) Cirame, Kevin McKenzie, Brooke Jones, Kelly (Dexter) Hecita, Kristen (Adam) Seager, Craig Jones, Aidan, and Heather McKenzie; great-grandchildren Ayanna, Christian, and Julian Cirame, Gianna Cirame, Harper and Wyatt Seager, Tatum Hecita, and Arianna and Maddox Jones-Douthart; her siblings, Barbara Brock, Ralph Campbell, and Maurita Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Karen; her husband, John (Buddy) McKenzie; her siblings, Robert, Colin, Adrian, infant brother Ralph Campbell, and her sister, Irene Bort.
At her request, there will be no services. Interment will be at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Presidential Oaks in Concord, who provided her with excellent care and comfort in her final year.
Donations in honor of Lois may be made to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, or by visiting: https://nhhumane.org/donate/donate-online.
