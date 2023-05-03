Mary L.Taylor, 91

MEREDITH — Mary Louise (Doucette) Taylor was born April 24, 1932, in Saugus, Massachusetts, and passed peacefully at home May 2, in Meredith, surrounded by family at the age of 91.

She married Gordon Douglas Taylor Jr., also of Saugus, in 1954 while he was on leave serving in the Korean War. They wanted a big family, and eventually they ended up with seven sons and daughters.

