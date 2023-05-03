Mary L.Taylor, 91

MEREDITH — Mary Louise (Doucette) Taylor was born April 24, 1932, in Saugus, Massachusetts, and passed peacefully at home May 2, in Meredith, surrounded by family at the age of 91.
She married Gordon Douglas Taylor Jr., also of Saugus, in 1954 while he was on leave serving in the Korean War. They wanted a big family, and eventually they ended up with seven sons and daughters.
A lifelong devout Catholic, Mary served God through caring for children. During a mass in 1968 she and Gordon heard a guest speaker explain the foster family system. They became foster parents, working with a Catholic home for children in Boston. Over the next 30 years, Mary and Gordon fostered over 100 children. One of her life's wishes was to inspire others to become foster parents themselves.
She dedicated a great deal of time to St. Charles Borromeo in Meredith as a Eucharistic minister, a member of the Church’s craft group (the “God Squad”) and head of the bereavement committee. She frequently made pilgrimages to Medjugorje and supported their orphanage for many years.
Mary wanted to be remembered for her efforts to be the best mother and grandmother she could be, her family can attest, she was in fact the best.
Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Gordon and son David. She is remembered by sons, Peter Taylor and wife Maryanne of Derry, Brian Taylor of Meredith, Kenneth Taylor and wife Sheila of Ipswich, the late David Taylor and Rosemarie of Newburyport; and daughters, Dawn Shaw and her late husband Robert of Saugus, Tammy Baiocchetti and her husband Vincent of Gilmanton Iron Works, and Carol Duquette of Braintree; sister, Carol Faragi and her late husband Michael of Derry; and brothers, Robert Doucette and his late wife Jeanette of Saugus and Richard Doucette and his wife Susan of Spring Hill, Florida. Her memory will also live on in her 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation hours will be 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, May 7, at Mayhew Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass will be given at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Meredith on Monday, May 8, at 11 a.m. Interment ceremony will be Tuesday, May 9, at 11 a.m., at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody, Massaschusetts.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church or the Lakes Region VNA.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Taylor family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
